Insurance software provider Open GI (OGI) has acquired the Digital Platform from UK-based insurtech company HUG HUB.
HUG HUB’s Digital Platform is designed to provide digital portal capabilities to insurance brokers as well as MGAs.
It enables a personalised online purchasing journey for consumers, available round-the-clock.
The platform offers a comprehensive self-service option, allowing customers to quote, buy and manage their insurance products independently.
The Digital Platform aligns with OGI’s commitment to supporting digital transformation amid evolving consumer expectations and operational pressures.
The addition of this platform is also expected to strengthen OGI’s existing digital product portfolio.
Initially, HUG HUB’s Digital Platform will be incorporated into OGI’s Mobius platform, with plans to extend its availability across other OGI platforms including Core and V.
HUG HUB CEO Jonathan Davey added: “Having spent over 35 years in the insurance and technology industry, I have always admired what OGI have built, and I believe that their acquisition of HUG HUB’s Digital Platform technology continues their track record of delivering transformational change and innovation in insurtech.”
OGI’s Mobius, hosted on Microsoft Azure, is an advanced insurance broking software, which offers configurability, security and customisation. It is designed to simplify insurance broking management.
In addition, Mobius aims to save time and streamline operations, while also catering to every facet of the online customer journey.
The platform provides customers with the necessary tools to independently manage the full insurance life cycle.
With the acquisition of HUG HUB’s Digital Platform, OGI plans to ensure that all customers can leverage the latest digital technology to their advantage.
Open GI Simon Badley CEO said: “We are also thrilled to be joined by a group of HUG HUB’s Digital Platform specialists as we start to integrate the solution into our platform portfolio.
“The addition of the HUG HUB’s solution will indeed extend Mobius’s digital capability, as well as our other broking platforms. This latest innovation will help our brokers transform their digital interaction with their customers and increase self-sufficiency.”