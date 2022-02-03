Neilson Financial Services forms life insurance partnership with Post Office

Neilson Financial Services (NFS), a direct-to-consumer life insurance firm operating in the UK and Canada, has formed a partnership with the Post Office.

The partnership will see NFS work with the Post Office to support the development of life insurance offerings.

Currently, Post Office offers two life insurance covers that are Post Office Life Insurance and Post Office Over 50s Life Cover.

NFS will also support the delivery of all Post Office Life and Post Office Over 50s cover policies.

Neilson UK managing director Rob Clarkson said: “We look forward to supporting Post Office as they continue to provide their customers with a range of valuable protection products. We are delighted to be working with such an iconic and well-established brand.

“We are confident that Neilson is well placed to support the delivery of Post Office insurance products, given our wealth of experience in the UK market.”

The life insurer distributes several personal insurance covers through its range of direct brands such as British Seniors.

It also provides an online platform, called ‘Choozi’, which offers a direct-to-consumer comparison service. Additionally, NPS offers an independent advice service through Neilson Place.

Post Office product portfolio director for financial services Ed Dutton said: “We are excited to build a strong working relationship with Neilson Financial Services. This new partnership will allow us to deliver simple, straightforward cover to our customers, for excellent value.”

The partnership was launched on 1 February 2022.