Using the iPipeline product should support the LIBRA Institutional Insurance Platform (LIIP). Critical data from members will be aggregated into a single source which can then be replicated to LIBRA’s own database and reporting services.
AS a result, LIIP can create robust, meaningful and actionable reports while also meeting all reporting requirements for processing life insurance business.
Using Agency Integrator, LIBRA can:
- Rely on on source of clean data;
- Generate comprehensive and meaningful reports and dashboards that are compliant;
- Increase satisfaction with LIBRA financial institution partners, and
- Spend more time growing their business.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with LIBRA and look forward to playing a key role in their digital journey. Through this relationship, LIBRA’s BGAs, regardless of the size of their business, can now tap into one source of clean and aggregated data and pull that into their own reporting tools to create meaningful and actionable reports—all while meeting compliance and regulatory requirements,” said Robert Powell, vice president of wealth management Sales at iPipeline. “Our innovative technology helps take the complicated and make it simpler, better, and faster—so you can spend less time worrying about manual tracking and reporting, and instead focus your time on the advanced data-based insights available at your fingertips and helping you drive your business.”
“As an organization, LIBRA is committed to helping independent BGAs drive growth, operate efficiently, and produce quality results for their agents and their clients. We’re excited to announce this partnership with iPipeline—and the possibilities it offers our BGAs,” continued Richard Buteau, vice president of operations at LIBRA Insurance Partners.
“Now, regardless of the size of their business, all BGAs can streamline their agency operations while gaining a competitive edge to further grow their business. This powerful technology will help open doors for our partners and allow us to add new firms to the LIBRA platform and the financial institutions they serve.”
