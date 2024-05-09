The new policy is designed to offer a limit of up to $500m per policy for terrorism-related coverage. Credit: Stuart Boulton/Shutterstock.

Evolin Broking, a London market wholesale insurance broker, has launched a new terrorism facility called Assailant Protect.

The facility is spearheaded by specialty reinsurance company Chaucer and underwritten at Lloyd’s of London.

It is designed to offer a limit of up to $500m (£400.73m) per policy for terrorism-related coverage and includes multiple optional coverages.

Assailant Protect also features an active assailant product, which is underwritten entirely by Chaucer and integrates non-insurance elements.

With its Lloyd’s coverholder status, Evolin can bind in-scope risks, leveraging Lloyd’s global licensing and the ability to cover risks with international exposures.

Concurrently, Evolin introduced a new cyber facility named Cyber Secure, which is tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with annual revenues up to $100m.

This facility offers a policy limit of $5m, and the provider of the capacity is an undisclosed Lloyd’s insurer.

Evolin head of portfolio solutions Warren Campbell said: “We have the structure and subject matter expertise to produce innovative products which increase market efficiency and client satisfaction. We look forward to working with Chaucer and the supporting markets to fulfil our clients’ needs.”

Chaucer class underwriter in the political violence and crisis management team Elizabeth Heslip said: “We are delighted to partner with Warren and the team at Evolin to provide leading capacity for this new facility. As a leader in political violence, we are confident that by combining our expertise with Evolin’s strong presence in the market, this facility will grow successfully.”

Earlier in the week, Casper Specialty UK, a casualty-focused managing general agent, announced that Chaucer and Tokio Marine Kiln have joined Argenta in providing additional capacity to its operations.

Casper, operating independently but as a sister entity to Miller, underwrites a wide array of financial and professional lines.