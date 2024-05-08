Legal & General Group Protection’s Wellbeing Advisory Board has launched an approach to tackle burnout, centred on a well being partnership between employers and employees.
This shared responsibility puts workplace culture first and considers the introduction or positioning of services, interventions or insurances.
In addition, it highlights the need for both parties to look after one another and make commitments to bring a positive workplace culture.
Furthermore, the overriding goal is to elevate the positive role of work and working and that it can impact out overall wellbeing.
The Legal & General board has designed a number of guides, checklists and summaries to help tackle burnout. Tips include:
- For Employers – discover how to build an environment that shields against burnout, including how to design and build a measurable and sustainable health and wellbeing strategy;
- For Employees – everything from self-assessing risk, to how to take personal responsibility for burnout prevention, plus signposting to support and examples of reasonable adjustments, and
- For the Self-Employed – the warning signs of burnout and how to juggle being an employee and an employer.
Dr Tarun Gupta, chief medical officer, Legal & General UK Protection, said: “As a GP with specialisms in Occupational Health and mental health, I have first-hand experience of the fact that if workplace culture remains negative, then no burnout interventions or wellbeing strategy will be effective. So, addressing the negative culture first is paramount.”
Vanessa Sallows, group protection claims & governance director, Legal & General Retail, continued: “Mental health issues in the UK are continuing to rise, impacting both sickness absence and economic inactivity – and, disproportionately, the younger generation. In other words, there’s never been a more urgent time for us, as an industry, to take a systematic approach to the support and advice we give to clients; an approach that considers the role of good work in health and wellbeing. That necessitates looking at all elements, including workplace culture, in the prevention of workplace stress – and, ultimately, burnout – and not just introducing new services or insurances.
“It’s a privilege to be part of the Wellbeing Advisory Board and the wealth of combined, cross-industry experience and expertise we’ve harnessed to launch this important, new, shared responsibility approach to burnout prevention.”
Louise Aston, mental health and wellbeing campaign consultant, and a member of the Wellbeing Advisory Board, added: “A true partnership between employers and employees creates a culture that prevents burnout by creating a safe and fulfilling environment that protects physical, emotional, psychological, economic and social aspects….This partnership, with everyone having rights and responsibilities, is crucial for tackling negative behaviour.”