US-based personal and commercial insurance provider Keyes Coverage has closed the acquisitions of Sabal Benefits, Nat Steinart & Associates, and Robin Lewis.
The acquisitions are said to be pivotal to Keyes Coverage’s strategy to bolster its offerings and form part of its efforts to meet the evolving demands of the insurance market.
Sabal Benefits president Gran LeCompte said: “Joining forces with Keyes Coverage is an exciting opportunity for Sabal Benefits. We believe that our combined expertise, leveraging Keyes’ commitment to innovation as well as ours, will not only benefit our clients but also contribute to raising the industry standards.
“Together, we look forward to creating more solutions and setting new benchmarks in the employee benefits landscape.”
An independent insurance agency located in the Fort Lauderdale area, Robin Lewis Insurance deals in diverse insurance domains.
These include general liability, life insurance, homeowners, personal and commercial automobile, renters and landlords, and workers compensation, among others.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Sabal Benefits offers employee benefit solutions such as health insurance, group life, short and long-term disability, 401ks, accident policies and critical illness.
As per LinkedIn, Nat Steinart is an insurance brokerage engaged in home, life, auto and health.
Keyes Coverage CEO David Ragno said: “These acquisitions are a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence. We believe that by bringing together the strengths of Keyes Coverage, Sabal Benefits, Nat Steinart & Associates and Robin Lewis, Inc., we are poised to deliver unmatched value to our clients and further solidify our standing in the industry.
“Importantly, this expansion enhances Keyes Coverage’s footprint and offerings in the South Florida region.
“The expansion not only signifies our commitment to partnering with like-minded leaders but also provide enhanced solutions that make our client’s lives better.”
In March 2023, Keyes Coverage acquired three companies in Florida: Bill and Sheila Gaylor Insurance, My Florida Insurance Broker and Brian Laudanno Insurance.
This was followed by the acquisitions of Bogani Insurance Solutions, Providing Life & Health, as well as certain Harbour Insurance assets f/k/a Bill Daly Insurance, in June 2023.