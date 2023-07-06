MIB is an independent film and television broker. Credit: Kushagra Kevat on Unsplash.

International insurance intermediary Howden has announced the acquisition of Media Insurance Brokers (MIB) for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired company is an independent film and television broker with offices in Dublin, Glasgow and London.

With the acquisition of MIB, Howden hopes to bolster its presence in the film and television broking market.

MIB has been in business since 1990 and provides specialised insurance solutions to the entertainment, media, music, and events industries.

It is said to have strong connections with a number of leading media buyers, broadcasters, and independent production businesses.

The MIB deal gives Howden’s Sport and Entertainment practice a substantial foothold in Europe.

It follows the recent purchases of Franz Gossler Insurance Group, a film and entertainment insurance broker in Germany; and Assimovie, an Italian television and film broking house.

Howden sport and entertainment global practice leader Duncan Fraser said: “MIB’s established relationships and deep industry knowledge, with many leading clients in the film, television, music and live events sectors, presents us with a significant opportunity to grow our business.

“Acquisitions like this will empower Howden to meet the growing demands of our entertainment and media sector clients as they continue to bounce back from the disruptions of Covid.”

MIB managing director Richard Moore said: “The team at MIB has worked hard for many years to establish a first-class brand within our sector which stands for excellent service and product knowledge for all our clients.

“This acquisition by Howden means we can continue on this path as part of a much larger group and with all the benefits that it brings.”