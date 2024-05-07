Westland Insurance, a Canadian insurance broker, has announced the acquisition of Dupuis Langen Group, a specialist in employee benefit solutions.
The financial terms of the transaction, which is effective on 1 May 2024, were not disclosed.
Westland said the deal broadens its service offerings and strengthens its position in the insurance sector.
Located in Richmond, British Columbia, Dupuis Langen Group caters to a wide range of clients including non-profit organisations and private companies.
It specialises in community social services and unionised employers.
Westland president and CEO Jamie Lyons said: “I am delighted to welcome the Dupuis Langen Group to the Westland Insurance family. With their decades of experience implementing group benefits and our shared commitment to strengthening communities, we are poised for a fantastic partnership.
“We look forward to working with their dedicated employees to continue making a difference in the health and wellness landscape in Canada.”
Westland, established in 1980, has been growing its operations through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
The company’s brokers are engaged in providing advisory-based services across various insurance segments, including commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm and specialty insurance.
Earlier this year, Westland enhanced its presence in northern Alberta with the acquisitions of Dyberg Insurance and Prairie Villa Insurance.
Prairie Villa Insurance, with a history dating back to 1973, offers personal, commercial and farm insurance solutions.
Dyberg Insurance, founded in 1953, offers commercial and personal insurance services.
In July 2023, the insurance intermediary acquired Andrew Agencies, a full-service insurance and financial services company.