Evertree Insurance launches with investment from Integrum

Omni-channel personal lines insurance distribution platform Evertree Insurance has launched with the backing of investment firm Integrum.

Financial terms of the deal were not shared.

The insurtech said that it will finance the build-out and growth of its business through a substantial equity commitment from funds affiliated with Integrum.

Integrum’s investment will also help the firm drive its continued growth through the acquisition of top tier agencies.

A portion of the investment will also be used by the firm to fund the development of a new technology platform, hiring of personal lines agents and expansion of its executive leadership team.

Integrum founding partner Tagar Olson noted: “The personal lines insurance sector in the US is a massive and growthful market that represents an extraordinary opportunity for those who can effectively implement technology solutions and deliver a differentiated customer experience and agent value proposition.

“We look forward to working alongside Alex and his team to continue to build Evertree by combining the benefits of technology with high-quality service from human agents.”

Evertree founder and CEO Alex Tuff added: “By providing new technology, lead generation tools and adopting best practices we will be able to attract the next generation of top independent agents and allow them to focus on what they do best – building and strengthening relationships.”