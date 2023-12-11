AXA and Generali were the top insurance firms in terms of sustainability, according to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).
Both AXA and Generali were in the top 1% for S&P Global ESG Score, according to the DJSI.
AXA received a score of 81 out of 100 while Generali scored 82.
Allianz also scored 82 out of 100 which the firm attributed to “long-standing commitment to driving positive social and environmental change as well as building meaningful partnerships to shape a better, more sustainable future”.
“The CSA score and DJSI ranking are important third-party indications that enable us to fine-tune our strategies and identify areas for improvement,” said Emilia Macarie, chief sustainability officer of Allianz Group.
“As a global company, we have a responsibility to society: to our customers, employees and partners. Whether it is our work on climate change, our sustainable business offering or our social initiatives, we want to help ensure a future for society on a planet worth living on. We do this through a focus on driving the integration of sustainable practices into our own operations and across our businesses. As with any transformation, we recognise the enormous effort required and are constantly learning and adjusting our approach for the better. We want to foster a responsible transition while staying on course for our 2050 net-zero commitment. Our ranking and rating in DJSI are a reminder of the progress we have made and all that lies ahead.”
Other firms considered to be in the top 5% with Allianz were Poste Italiane, Swiss Re, and Allianz.
S&P Global's CSA, which forms the basis of the widely recognized DJSI, is a comprehensive assessment of a company's sustainability efforts. It assesses a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, including but not limited to carbon emissions, diversity and inclusion, labor practices and governance structure.