With over 25 years of experience in insurance and finance, Kopp currently serves as country president of Chubb Korea. Credit: Casimiro PT/Shutterstock.

Property and casualty insurance major Chubb has made two senior leadership changes to bolster its operations in Asia.

The company has appointed Edward Kopp as the regional president of the Far East.

In his new position, Kopp will oversee the overall management and financial performance of all of Chubb’s general insurance businesses in Japan.

With more than 25 years of experience in insurance and finance, Kopp currently serves as country president of Chubb Korea.

He will report to Juan Luis Ortega, executive vice-president of Chubb Group and president of overseas general insurance.

Ortega said: “Ed is an experienced manager with a deep background in Asia. Most recently, he successfully drove Chubb’s growth and distribution capabilities in our general insurance operations in Korea.

“Over more than a decade at Chubb, Ed has also led our general insurance business in Thailand and had regional responsibilities running our A&H operations in Asia-Pacific. “

Succeeding Kopp is Janice (Jae-Kyung) Mo, who has been appointed as Chubb’s country president of general insurance operations in Korea.

Mo is currently working for Chubb as senior vice president of property and casualty, claims, and corporate strategy.

She will be in charge of Chubb’s overall performance in Korea in her new position and report to Chubb’s Asia Pacific regional president Paul McNamee.

McNamee said: “Janice is a seasoned insurance professional with a proven track record of successfully driving businesses to deliver sustainable and profitable growth.

“Janice is well positioned to lead the continued growth, transformation and innovation across our general insurance business in Korea.”