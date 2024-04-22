Property and casualty insurance major Chubb has appointed Melissa Scheffler as the new chief operating officer (COO) of its personal risk services (PRS) division.
Effective from 29 April 2024, Scheffler will oversee the execution of the business’s growth and portfolio management plans in North America.
Scheffler, who is currently the regional executive officer for the Mid-Atlantic region, will have direct oversight of underwriting, sales and distribution, product management and risk consulting teams.
Bryce Graham, the current Philadelphia and Harrisburg branch manager, will succeed Scheffler as the regional executive officer of the PRS division.
Graham’s new responsibilities will include leading the local delivery of Chubb’s offerings through retail distribution partners across Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, DC and West Virginia.
Chubb division president of North America personal risk services Ana Robic said: “With nearly three decades of insurance experience, Melissa has deep knowledge of the personal lines business. We are excited to have Melissa, who started her insurance career as a PRS trainee, assume this new role.”
Chubb division president of North America field operations Chris Maleno said: “With 25 years of experience, Bryce brings a proven track record of success to his new role, having previously worked closely with our agents, brokers and clients in Philadelphia and Harrisburg.
“Bryce is a skilled leader and consummate client service professional who will help us execute our ambitious plans in the Mid-Atlantic region as we continue to be the partner of choice to clients and producers.”
Late last month, Chubb expanded its offerings by launching a health-tech industry practice in the UK.
This initiative aims to provide tailored insurance coverages for comprehensive protection against company assets and third-party liabilities, catering to the needs of the health-tech sector from start-ups to established businesses.
Earlier last month, Chubb entered a partnership with Atome, a digital financial services provider, to enhance consumer protection in South East Asia.