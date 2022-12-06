Switzerland’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 18.0% in November 2022

Switzerland’s insurance industry registered an 18.0% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.28% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.49% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 1.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.06% in November 2022, registering a 27.27% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 29.79% share, a decrease of 26.32% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.89%, registering a 22.22% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.26%, down 60% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 20% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Helvetia Group posted 24 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 26.32% over the previous month, followed by Helsana with 9 jobs and a 47.06% drop. Zurich Insurance Group with 8 IT jobs and Arch Capital Group with 2 jobs, recorded a 52.94% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while SCOR recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 51.06%, down by 40% from October 2022. Entry Level positions with a 38.3% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 10.64% share, down 44.44% over October 2022.