Germany’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 2.9% in November 2022

Germany’s insurance industry registered a 2.9% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.2% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.89% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.66% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 38.66% in November 2022, registering a 44.58% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 31.09% share, a decrease of 53.75% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.13%, registering a 73.53% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 13.45%, down 61.9% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 55.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Allianz posted 78 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 62.68% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 24 jobs and a 20% drop. AXA with 5 IT jobs and Unum Group with 4 jobs, recorded a 28.57% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Wustenrot & Wurttembergische recorded a decline of 60% with 2 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.31%, down by 55.56% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.45% share, registered a decline of 54.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.4% share, down 60% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.84%, recording a month-on-month decline of 90%.