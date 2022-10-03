Insurance industry M&A deals total $1.6bn globally in August 2022

Total insurance industry M&A deals worth $1.6bn were announced globally in August 2022, led by The Dai-ichi Life Insurance’s $630m acquisition of Partners Life, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 110.6% over the previous month of $740.72m and a drop of 51.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.24bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $894.15m. At the country level, the New Zealand topped the list in terms of deal value at $630m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for insurance industry M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in August 2022 was the US with 12 deals, followed by the UK with four and Australia with two.

In 2022, as of August, insurance M&A deals worth $23.64bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 33.4% year on year.

insurance industry M&A deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 99.1% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five insurance M&A deals stood at $1.54bn, against the overall value of $1.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five insurance industry M&A deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Dai-ichi Life Insurance $630m acquisition deal with Partners Life

2) The $326.78m acquisition of SunLife by Phoenix Group

3) Sagicor Financial $250.41m acquisition deal with ivari

4) The $250.12m acquisition of 1.24% stake in Tokio Marine Newa Insurance by Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance

5) Everett Cash Mutual Insurance $85m acquisition deal with American Reliable Insurance

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.