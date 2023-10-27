Claim times for Zurich customers have been cut to an average of just 13 minutes for those using WhatsApp messaging.
In addition, Zurich saw a five-fold rise in the number of customers using the insurer’s video messaging service Hello Zurich.
Hello Zurich allows claims handlers to video call with claimants, building trust while gaining visual information as well as significantly reducing time and hassle for customers.
Furthermore, the WhatsApp service from Zurich enables information to be shared instantly with images and documents able to be sent.
As a result, the average time to agree settlement has been reduced to just 13 minutes for customers making contents insurance claims.
Zurich also plans to expand the service into other lines in the future. The firm can automatically detect if a caller has WhatsApp before sending an instant message with the option to communicate via the app, eliminating the need to wait for a call handler to answer.
Mike Essam, head of express claims, Zurich UK said: “The feedback we’ve gathered for both Hello Zurich and our new WhatsApp option shows that many of our customers like the convenience and ease of instant messaging or a video call, they can move their claim forward when they’re out and about which means more claims are settled swiftly.
“Since the pandemic people have become much more familiar with video messaging technology, and it is allowing us to build a better rapport with our customers, more accurately assess damage, and settle claims more quickly and easily. We’re really excited to see the reaction from customers as we roll out these tools more widely, continuing the digital transformation of our claims service.”