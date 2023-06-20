The merger helps Toole Peet to augment its capabilities and widen its footprint in the insurance space. Credit: Anemone123 from Pixabay.

Canada-based insurance brokerage Toole Peet Insurance has combined its operations with its peer Lloyd Sadd Insurance Brokers.

With the move, Toole Peet expects to augment its capabilities and widen its footprint in the insurance industry.

Leveraging Lloyd Sadd’s experience and national partnerships, Toole Peet can access new markets, broker preferred deals and use additional resources.

The merger will not affect the Toole Peet clients, who will continue to benefit from their existing insurance policies and coverage, as well as communicate with the account teams and service personnel.

The integration is anticipated to create a key insurance company in Alberta, Canada.

Both Toole Peet and Lloyd Sadd will work together over the next few months to combine their business, leverage mutual resources and offer enhanced service to their clients.

Toole Peet president Colin Toole said: “We believe that by joining forces with Lloyd Sadd, we can further elevate our ability to meet and exceed client expectations.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative solutions and superior client service.”

Toole Peet currently provides comprehensive, tailor-made insurance and risk management offerings to its clients.

Lloyd Sadd Insurance Brokers CEO Chris Huebner said: “We are excited to welcome Toole Peet to the Lloyd Sadd family. Together, we will bring the best of both organisations to deliver enhanced solutions and unrivalled expertise to our clients.”