In Q3 2023, there were 68,075 active insurance job postings in the market, 74,640 new jobs posted and 101,757 closed.

In comparison, Q2 2023 had 94,877 active insurance job postings, 96,768 new ones and 109,078 job postings closed.

With regards to Q3 2023, Elevance Health came top in terms of job postings, according to GlobalData. 6,492 active job postings, 1,455 posted in the period and 2,343 closed in the same time.

Second was Bajaj Finserv with 3,896 active job postings, but hardly any new ones posted or closed.

A big trend in this quarter was firms closing job posting more than anything else, which was achieved by Allstate, UnitedHealth, Marsh & McLennan, Allianz and Zurich.

UnitedHealth actually closed the most job postings of anyone in the top ten with 7,918

Source: GlobalData

