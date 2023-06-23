The new division will support both the conventional and renewable energy industries. Credit: Andreas Felske on Unsplash.

US-based claims management services provider Sedgwick has announced the launch of a new power and energy unit in the UK.

The new division will be led by David Ward, who comes with more than three decades of experience in energy, construction and loss adjusting.

According to Sedgwick, the new team is well-positioned to offer a comprehensive range of services to assist power and energy firms in navigating the latest trends and operating environment.

The team will have access to the resources of Sedgwick’s forensic accounting services, home foreign and construction solutions, and engineering-focused EFI Global division.

It will have the ability to support traditional power plants, infrastructure, and oil and gas providers, as well as handle developing claims patterns in the renewables industry such as wind, hydrogen power, solar power, hydroelectric power, and geothermal energy.

Sedgwick UK and rest of international CEO Paul White said: “Given our significant experience handling claims across the power and energy sectors, consolidating our vast expertise into a unified offering was a clear next step.

“David’s extensive experience made him an ideal choice to lead and scale the team, and his cross-sector knowledge will prove invaluable as we establish ourselves as the partner of choice for power and energy clients of all kinds.”

Ward said: “Things are changing rapidly in the power and energy sectors worldwide, and firms increasingly need expertise in a variety of new areas.

“Leading a new operation that brings together the knowledge and support of the wider Sedgwick offering earmarks us as a serious contender in the power and energy market.”

This April, Sedgwick launched an artificial intelligence-powered solution for insurance claims professionals.