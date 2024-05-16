The new AI solution is accessible round-the-clock through Clearcover’s mobile app and website. Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com.

Car insurance company Clearcover, in collaboration with AI-native customer service automation company Ada, has rolled out a new GenAI customer service solution.

Ada’s AI Agent is designed to assist Clearcover’s Customer Advocates by automating responses and streamlining workflows, ensuring customers receive timely and accurate support.

According to Ada, its AI Agent is “not licensed an insurance agent” and is not engaged in any insurance-related task that requires a licence.

The new AI solution is accessible round-the-clock through Clearcover’s mobile application and website, offering a conversational interface for user interaction as well as reducing wait times by providing precise responses for complex queries.

Within the first month of its implementation, the AI solution proved its effectiveness by autonomously resolving more than 35% of customer chat inquiries.

Additionally, the technology integrates with Clearcover’s internal systems, enabling it to perform various action-oriented tasks.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

These tasks mainly include retrieving policy information from Clearcover’s proprietary Policy Administration System and facilitating the escalation process for customer inquiries to deliver it quickly to a Clearcover employee.

Ada’s AI Agent, integral to the customer service automation, improves through continuous performance reviews, human guidance and feedback from the users.

The AI functionality extends to Clearcover’s insurance agent partners as well, available through the Agent Portal, providing instant, intelligent responses to frequently asked questions by leveraging the existing knowledge base information.

Adam Fischer, chief product and innovation officer at Clearcover, said: “Combining the power of our API-first custom policy administration system with Ada’s technology provides a next-level customer experience while reducing operational costs and improving overall efficiency.”

Ada chief product and technical officer Mike Gozzo added: “Unlike chatbots, ‘AI Agents’ for customer service are designed to intelligently reason through problems, learn from interactions and make decisions.

“These intelligent agents are proactive partners, capable of understanding our needs and helping us make the most advantageous decisions.”

Clearcover also recently launched two other GenAI tools for digitising statement collection at the first notice of loss, while assisting claims adjusters with file analysis and communication drafting.