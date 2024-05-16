Car insurance company Clearcover, in collaboration with AI-native customer service automation company Ada, has rolled out a new GenAI customer service solution.
Ada’s AI Agent is designed to assist Clearcover’s Customer Advocates by automating responses and streamlining workflows, ensuring customers receive timely and accurate support.
According to Ada, its AI Agent is “not licensed an insurance agent” and is not engaged in any insurance-related task that requires a licence.
The new AI solution is accessible round-the-clock through Clearcover’s mobile application and website, offering a conversational interface for user interaction as well as reducing wait times by providing precise responses for complex queries.
Within the first month of its implementation, the AI solution proved its effectiveness by autonomously resolving more than 35% of customer chat inquiries.
Additionally, the technology integrates with Clearcover’s internal systems, enabling it to perform various action-oriented tasks.
These tasks mainly include retrieving policy information from Clearcover’s proprietary Policy Administration System and facilitating the escalation process for customer inquiries to deliver it quickly to a Clearcover employee.
Ada’s AI Agent, integral to the customer service automation, improves through continuous performance reviews, human guidance and feedback from the users.
The AI functionality extends to Clearcover’s insurance agent partners as well, available through the Agent Portal, providing instant, intelligent responses to frequently asked questions by leveraging the existing knowledge base information.
Adam Fischer, chief product and innovation officer at Clearcover, said: “Combining the power of our API-first custom policy administration system with Ada’s technology provides a next-level customer experience while reducing operational costs and improving overall efficiency.”
Ada chief product and technical officer Mike Gozzo added: “Unlike chatbots, ‘AI Agents’ for customer service are designed to intelligently reason through problems, learn from interactions and make decisions.
“These intelligent agents are proactive partners, capable of understanding our needs and helping us make the most advantageous decisions.”
Clearcover also recently launched two other GenAI tools for digitising statement collection at the first notice of loss, while assisting claims adjusters with file analysis and communication drafting.