Jensten, a UK-based insurance broking and underwriting company, has unveiled a restructuring plan designed to foster growth and enhance the integration of its acquisitions.

The company is dividing its wholesale division, with the Jensten London Market business now reporting to the core broking trading division, led by Rob Organ.

David Skinner, managing director of Berns Brett, acquired by Jensten in October 2023, will oversee the London Markets division, including the London and South East region.

Jensten Underwriting, the group’s MGA operation, will now function as an independent business unit, ultimately reporting to group chief executive Alistair Hardie.

This structural change is anticipated to provide a more focused approach to managing the MGA’s operations.

Rob Palmer, previously Jensten’s franchise director, will take on the role of director of distribution, reporting to Organ.

Palmer’s new role will involve promoting Jensten’s array of services such as network, wholesale broking and MGA products to both internal and external markets.

The restructuring aligns with Jensten’s strategy for continuous growth and positions the company to capitalise on future opportunities.

Because of the reorganisation, Simon Taylor, managing director of wholesale, will be departing the company immediately.

Hardie said: “Over the past five years, we have transformed the MGA into a significant platform, and now it is time to push for a step change in growth. Our ambition is to triple the premium managed by Jensten Underwriting within the next four years.

“Rob has excelled as franchise director with the network achieving record-breaking premiums in 2024 and experiencing the highest influx of new members since its inception in 1986. I have the utmost confidence in Rob’s ability to excel in his new role.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Jensten’s recent fundraising, where it secured £170m.

Additionally, Jensten expanded its scheme and affinities arm last month with the acquisition of Robert Gerrard & Co, a broker specialising in the life and escalator industry.