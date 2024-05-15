Transcarent has announced WayFinding, an experience that merges generative AI with instant access to care providers.
This solution will combine benefits navigation, clinical guidance, and care delivery on one platform.
In addition, WayFinding personalises each person’s experience, orienting and guiding them through their health and care journeys. With WayFinding, Transcarent members can access the care they deserve and employers can be confident their benefits are being used efficiently and effectively.
“Imagine if you could go to one place, 24 hours a day, to access all your benefits, get the unbiased medical guidance you need, and then have instant access to a doctor or other healthcare professional or connect to the leading point solutions with no separate logins and membership cards needed. That’s what we’ve all been dreaming about and today Transcarent is delivering on that vision,” said Glen Tullman, chief executive officer of Transcarent.
“This is not just better than traditional navigation, it’s completely different. It’s like moving from a flip phone to an iPhone. The flip phone did one thing. The iPhone does everything. And we’re doing it all at half the price of traditional navigators.”
“WayFinding orients you. By pulling in every detail of an employer’s plan, any offered ancillary benefits, your medical history, and pairing that information with our team of top-rated virtual care clinical specialists, we can create a personalized understanding of each Member’s unique care needs, getting them exactly where they need to be every single time,” added Snezana Mahon, PharmD, chief operating officer of Transcarent. “Your health and care should know you. With WayFinding, that’s now possible. This is the future of navigation and more.”
