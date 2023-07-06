Navigator is intended at delivering an all-in-one digital platform that aids agents in quoting and selling insurance. Credit: Christin Hume on Unsplash.

Insurtech company Quility has introduced an end-to-end digital life insurance platform, Navigator.

Created by industry experts, the free distribution marketplace is intended at delivering a comprehensive location that aids agents in quoting and selling insurance.

The product selector and quoter tools of the platform comprise pre-underwriting systems for choosing the precise insurance solution tailored for each customer.

Agents will also have access to exceptional commission rates and complete access to Quility’s product line.

With a 90% chance of a client being accepted as claimed for, agents encounter a frictionless quotation and underwriting approach supported by a tech-powered and unified experience for customers.

Apart from Navigator, Quility will also bring two new proprietary products to market. This is a term life insurance policy in collaboration with Legal & General America (LGA) and a digital hybrid whole life policy in alliance with American-Amicable Life Insurance Company of Texas.

Quility and Symmetry Financial Group CEO Brandon Ellison said: “Gone are the days of long, tedious applications and archaic underwriting systems.

“With the launch of Navigator, we are making it simpler and faster than ever to connect Quility clients with their best-fit policy.

“This, alongside our growing suite of digital products, is a major stride in our efforts to eliminate the friction of buying and selling life insurance.”