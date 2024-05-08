Legacy provider of integrated legal and business services DWF has hired Jim Bryant as a partner in its insurance services division.
Bryant joins the team after 10 years at Weightmans where he worked as legacy sector lead. He also holds more than 20 years’ experience in the sector delivering legal and commercial solutions to the insurance industry.
In addition, Bryant has advised run-off managers and acquirers of run-off books of business on all claims-related matters, both pre- and post-portfolio acquisition. As an integral part of his day-to-day practice, he has also been instructed by the insurance market on a number of successful group actions.
Based in Liverpool, he will be working with the business in the London Markets .
On his appointment, Bryant said: “I’m delighted to be joining DWF whose strength in the insurance sector comes from being recognised as a full service global legal business. While I’ll continue to work closely with clients headquartered in the London legacy market, I’m also looking forward to supporting those clients from the global platform that DWF provides.
“As part of my commitment to ESG with DWF, I will also be given the opportunity to continue to mentor the younger generations and future leaders, both within the firm as well as the wider insurance and financial services markets.”
Partner of Insurance Services at DWF, David Abbott, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Jim to our legacy insurance market team. With over two decades of experience in providing solutions to the insurance industry, Jim’s expertise will undoubtedly further expand and strengthen our services. His focus on discontinued insurance business aligns with our commitment to building out our offering in this sector and continuing to deliver those tailored solutions for our clients.”