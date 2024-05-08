Dental AI firm Overjet has launched the next evolution of its Insurance Intelligence Platform.
The AI-powered platform from Overjet now streamlines clinical workflows from end-to-end so dental insurers can operate more efficiently. It can now approve claims five times faster on average.
Overjet recently transformed this process with AI automatically approving claims that meet insurers’ guidelines.
Moreover, it equipped teams with advanced AI tools such as image enhancement and precise annotations.
The Insurance Intelligence Platform can accelerate decisions on claims, including those that require dental consultants to review. This allows quicker turnaround and lower administrative costs.
Enhancements include:
- Overjet Connect: an AI-powered marketplace that speeds up workflows and connects insurers with a URAC-accredited network of licensed professionals, and
- New AI capabilities: the Insurance Intelligence Platform now lets insurers improve the consistency of their clinical reviews for osseous surgery, bridges, implants, and endodontic procedures, thanks to innovations in machine learning.
“Our goal is to give insurers the ultimate force multiplier — so they can improve the experience for members and providers,” said Overjet CEO Wardah Inam. “With AI, insurers can enhance both their speed and their consistency to deliver fantastic coverage. Our platform handles thousands of day-to-day tasks, like approving claims and finding the right resources, so people can focus on skillful work.”
Overjet’s customers include the majority of the ten largest US dental insurers, and collectively cover more than 120 million people. The platform handles 90% of administrative work for these insurers, freeing them up to focus on helping their members thrive.