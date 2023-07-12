Legal & General is engaged in offering life insurance, pensions and investment management services. Credit: Ceri Breeze via Shutterstock.

UK-based insurance company Legal & General (L&G) has selected IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl to accelerate its digital transformation.

The new seven-year agreement, which builds on the existing partnership between L&G and Kyndryl, will see the technology vendor migrate L&G’s IT systems to a new data centre.

With the migration, L&G hopes to reduce technical debt, simplify architecture, accelerate cloud transformation, and operate in a more carbon-efficient matter.

In addition to life insurance, L&G also offers pensions and investment management services across the world.

In addition, the migration to a multi-cloud environment is anticipated to help L&G scale its operations to support its growth aspirations and gain more technical and commercial flexibility.

L&G group CTO Mark Hall said: “We see this as a strategic opportunity for Kyndryl and L&G to build on our partnership, leveraging Kyndryl’s deep expertise and experience in providing secure, compliant and resilient compute, mainframe and cloud transformation services, alongside their knowledge of Legal & General.”

As part of the partnership, Kyndryl will deploy a new on-premises Microsoft Azure hybrid cloud platform from Dell powered by Azure Stack HCI, closely integrated with the zCloud mainframe.

Kyndryl believes that this will help to alleviate any potential latency issues and serve as a foundation for future public cloud migrations.

Kyndryl managing partner Joe Taylor said: “We are helping L&G accelerate the modernisation and simplification of their IT estate, generate cost efficiencies and reduce carbon emissions through migration to Azure Stack HCI at Kyndryl’s new strategic data centre.

“Stronger together and collaborating as one team, we will bring the very best talent to restlessly innovate and accelerate L&G’s IT strategy.”