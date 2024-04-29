Legal & General is engaged in offering life insurance, pensions and investment management services. Credit: Ceri Breeze via Shutterstock.

Legal & General has updated its critical illness cover product to reflect changing lifestyles and family structures in the UK.

Expanded definitions and coverage for skin cancer and other severe illnesses have been added to critical illness cover by Legal & General.

In addition, medical advances and early detection mean an increase in treatment for less advanced illnesses.

For children’s CI Extra, the maximum age a child can be covered has moved up from the 22nd to 23rd birthday.

Furthermore, both Children’s CIC and CI Extra now include coverage for children under the legal guardianship of a policy holder, expanding upon coverage for adopted and stepchildren.

Legal & General has also evolved its policies to better reflect the modern medical landscape when it comes to critical illness cover.

Updates include:

Broadening cancer definitions to include some progressive cutaneous lymphoma and sarcomas, while now also including low-grade thyroid cancer;

Skin cancer cover for a specific severity has been added;

Definitions for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis are now covered;

Severe mental health illnessses included, and

The insertion of a pacemaker and infective endocarditis has also now been included.

Julie Godley, director of intermediary, Legal & General Retail, said: “We are happy to announce that our Critical Illness products now cover more areas and give our customers more options at a time when lifestyles in the UK are changing. Working with our intermediary partners and responding to the changing needs of our customers remains a key priority for us.

“Adding broader definitions for cancer, other serious illnesses and extending the number of customers covered by our Children’s CI Extra policies, demonstrates our commitment to improving our protection cover and ensuring our products match the changing needs of our customers.

“We encourage all our intermediary partners to familiarise themselves with these details to help potential customers make the most informed decisions when taking out a policy. We’re also giving advisers the opportunity to hear directly from our experts about the changes in a series of webinars, which they can register for via our website.”