Terms of the Hub deal for the Great Basin assets were not disclosed.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, Great Basin Insurance Eugene is a provider of multi-line line insurance, including commercial, personal lines, and employee benefits to clients in the Northwest.

Michael May, partner, and the rest of the team will join Hub Northwest, led by Erik Finrow, executive vice president of Hub Northwest.

Great Basin Insurance Eugene will be referred to as GBI Eugene, a Hub International company.

Great Basin Insurance Eugene was represented by Oak and Associates for the transaction.

Hub International is still committed to growing organically and through M&A. It acquired the assets of Horizon Insurance in August 2023.

Terms of the Hub deal to sweep up Horizon Insurance were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, Horizon Insurance provides clients in the region with personal insurance. This includes auto, home, life, and also commercial insurance.

Furthermore, Orieta Kristo, principal and founder, and the Horizon Insurance team will join Hub International New England.

In addition, Hub International acquired the assets of Assured Risk Advisors.

Terms of the deal for Hub International to take the Assured Risk Advisors assets were not disclosed.

Assured Risk Advisors is an independent insurance agency that provides personal and commercial insurance. They also advise clients in various sectors, including construction and real estate.

Principals Nick and Mike Tropiano, as well as the Assured Risk Advisors team, will join Hub Three Rivers.

The acquired company will now be referred to as Assured Risk Advisors, a Hub International company.

Hub has been on a shopping spree recently. In July, it made two deals.

It acquired the assets of Golden Corner Wealth Advisors.