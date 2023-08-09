Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Global insurance brokerage Hub International has acquired the assets of Horizon Insurance.

Terms of the Hub deal to sweep up Horizon Insurance were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, Horizon Insurance provides clients in the region with personal insurance. This includes auto, home, life, and also commercial insurance.

Furthermore, Orieta Kristo, principal and founder, and the Horizon Insurance team will join Hub International New England.

“We are thrilled to have Orieta and her talented team from Horizon join the Hub family and expand our presence in Worcester and Central Massachusetts,” said Shawn McLaughlin, president and CEO of Hub New England. “It’s a win for Horizon, a win for Hub, and most importantly a win for Horizon’s clients.”

“We are excited to embark on a new journey with Hub,” added Kristo. “This partnership will revolutionise our business. With their vast resources and market reach, we can expand our offerings to our loyal clients and explore new growth opportunities.”

Recent deals

Hub International has acquired the assets of Assured Risk Advisors also this month.

Terms of the deal for Hub International to take the Assured Risk Advisors assets were not disclosed.

Assured Risk Advisors is an independent insurance agency that provides personal and commercial insurance. They also advise clients in various sectors, including construction and real estate.

Principals Nick and Mike Tropiano, as well as the Assured Risk Advisors team, will join Hub Three Rivers.

The acquired company will now be referred to as Assured Risk Advisors, a Hub International company.

In July, it made two deals.

It acquired the assets of Golden Corner Wealth Advisors.

Located in South Carolina, Golden Corner is a financial advisory firm that specialises in wealth management and retirement.

In addition, the firm offers personalised services and educates clients on financial concepts and products. This includes investment, financial planning, and insurance.

Furthermore, it snapped up the assets of Edbrooke/Stelcner.