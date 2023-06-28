Credit: FLY:D on Unsplash.

Major investors for 1Fort included Village Global, 8-Bit Capital, Operator Partners, Character, Company Ventures, BrokerTech Ventures and others.

1Fort provides a platform that enables middle to large businesses to efficiently meet security control requirements for cyber insurance.

In addition, by connecting via API, 1Fort provides real-time visibility into their inside-out security posture and helps sort gaps to become insurable and secure better coverage terms and pricing.

Furthermore, businesses using the insurtech can reduce how long it takes to obtain coverage from months to weeks, while also boosting cyber resilience.

The funding will help 1Fort transform cyber insurance landscape by briding cybersecurity and insurance. Also, the investment will be used to further product development, make hires and strengthen relationships with brokers.

“All businesses deserve easy access to a financial safety net from cyber attacks,” said Anthony Marshi, co-founder and CEO of 1Fort.

“We’re honored to have the support of leading brokerages, investors and strategic advisors as we aim to democratise cyber resilience.”

“For our clients, cyber risk is a constantly moving target,” stated Monica Minkel, VP of enterprise risk at Holmes Murphy. “1Fort saves me time because it helps my clients hit the mark and get their cyber insurance coverage in place faster and at a lower cost, while providing great guidance on reducing cyber risk exposures.”