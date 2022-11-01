Converge, CyberCube team up to bolster underwriting ecosystem

CyberCube provides cloud-based platform. Credit: Aurélia from Pixabay.

Cyber insurance provider Converge has teamed up with cyber risk analytics platform CyberCube to provide deeper data and risk solutions to customers.

The partnership will see the integration of CyberCube’s platforms into Converge’s ecosystem to enhance the analysis quality provided to clients to strengthen cyber protection and reduce risk.

Converge CEO and founder Anthony Dagostino said the partnership with CyberCube aligns with its mission of being first to deliver complete, confident cyber protection.

Dagostino added: “Our deep understanding of the challenges faced by our clients combined with tailored risk solutions will allow us to further improve outcomes for their businesses at a lower cost.”

CyberCube’s portfolio manager platform, single point of failure (SPoF) intelligence module, and Attritional Loss Model will be will integrated into Converge’s technology ecosystem.

CyberCube CEO Pascal Millaire said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Converge as it makes leading cyber risk management and risk solutions accessible and intuitive to firms across the insurance marketplace. Our collaboration will ensure they receive the comprehensive protection they need.”

CyberCube provides cloud-based platform to help insurance firms make better decisions when underwriting cyber risk, placing insurance, and managing cyber risk aggregation.

Earlier this year, Converge partnered with SolCyber, a Forgepoint Capital company, to help improve security posture and decrease business risk for small and mid-sized organisations by providing a more efficient application process, enhanced coverage and significant premium savings.