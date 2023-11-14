Newman takes the Canopius UK CEO role from 1 January 2024, moving from his role as the chief executive of the Asia Pacific region.
In addition, he will join the board of directors of Canopius Managing Agents (CMA), subsequent to approval from the PRA.
Interim UK CEO Kate Roy will step down at the end of the year and will retain her role as group chief operating officer.
Newman takes up the UK CEO position after seven years with the firm, having joined Canopius as APAC CEO in 2016 and joining the global leadership team in 2021. He has been a Canopius Asia board member and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) approved Principal Officer since 2016.
During his time as head of Canopius APAC, the unit has increased revenue five-fold, and the business has exceeded all key performance indicators in its strategic plan, cementing its position as the largest Lloyd’s Managing Agent in the region.
Prior to Canopius, Newman held a number of leadership positions over his three-decade career, with 20 of those years at chief executive level. He took on the role of CEO Guy Carpenter Asia Pacific in 2000, before moving to the formerly known Catlin as CEO APAC in 2008.
Neil Robertson, Canopius Group CEO, said: “We are thrilled that Mark will be taking over the leadership of our UK business. He has led the successful evolution of our APAC operations, exceeding the five-year growth plan for our Singapore and Australia businesses. He has proven himself to be the right candidate to take on the role of UK CEO, and I’m confident that he will build on his strong track record and assist our UK teams execute their growth plans.
Newman said: “For me, it’s always all about the people – I have been privileged to be part of an excellent APAC team, and one that I’m also very proud of – it’s that collective success that has qualified me for this new and exciting role. I look forward to working with all our UK colleagues too, in striving to take Canopius to the next level.”