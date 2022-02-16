BlueStone Advisors and ICE CyberSecurity partner on cyber risks

US-based speciality commercial insurance brokerage firm BlueStone Advisors has formed a partnership with ICE CyberSecurity to help clients deal with cyber risks.

Under the partnership, BlueStone Advisors’ CyberASAP process will leverage ICE CyberSecurity’s proprietary cybersecurity management platform, Integrated Cybersecurity Engine (ICE).

CyberASAP will evaluate clients’ risks that could impact their ability to obtain cyber coverage or increase their premiums.

The integration also allows organisations to spot potential risks, address vulnerabilities, deploy mitigation strategies and get preferred insurance coverage and rates.

The firms will also conduct research and analysis and identify future cybersecurity trends.

BlueStone Advisors president Andrew Royce said: “2022 is projected to be one of the most challenging years on record for cyber risk, and the integration of ICE CyberSecurity into CyberASAP allows insureds to unite IT, cyberSecurity, and finance into the intricate underwriting process.

“By collaborating with ICE CyberSecurity, we are providing clients with immediate and tangible strategies to mitigate cyber risk and lower insurance premiums in an increasingly difficult cybersecurity landscape.”

Ford Winslow CEO at ICE CyberSecurity said: “The cyber-insurance market is in a state of upheaval due to the unprecedented ransomware attacks in the last several years. Innovative cyber insurance brokers have the opportunity to play a critical role in helping their clients proactively manage cyber risk, helping them reduce cost and, above all, preventing a breach.

“By collaborating with BlueStone Advisors, we are teaming up to help clients tighten their risk management strategy, mitigate potential liability and be confident in whatever business strategy they pursue.”