Unum Pet Insurance also offers benefits such as lost pet support, which covers advertising costs and rewards for finding a lost pet. Credit: Krista Mangulsone/Unsplash.

US-based provider of workplace benefits Unum, in collaboration with insurance company Nationwide, has introduced a new pet insurance product.

Called Unum Pet Insurance, the new offering comes alongside the customer’s Unum voluntary benefits.

It includes reimbursement options of 50% and 70%, along with access to Nationwide’s VetHelpline, a virtual veterinary support service.

The new Unum Pet Insurance provides customers with various other features including discounts on eligible pet prescriptions at participating pharmacies and coverage for emergency boarding costs if the pet owner is hospitalised due to illness or injury.

Additionally, there is optional wellness coverage for routine pet care expenses such as physicals, vaccines and flea and tick treatments.

Unum Pet Insurance also offers benefits such as lost pet support, which covers advertising costs and rewards for finding a lost pet, and additional coverage if the pet remains missing after two months.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The insurance solution extends to mortality or life insurance features, covering up to $1,000 for euthanasia, cremation, burial and the original cost of the pet.

Unum Group executive vice-president of voluntary benefits and president of Colonial Life, an Unum Group company, Tim Arnold said: “We are thrilled to be rounding out our voluntary benefits portfolio with the addition of Unum Pet Insurance. As workforce needs and employee expectations evolve, we must too. Employees want more than protection for themselves – they want to ensure their families are cared for as well.

“For employers, it is important to remember that everyone defines family differently, and for many, pets are just as important as any other member of the household.”

Nationwide vice-president of sales for pet insurance Melissa Lovely said: “Employers are looking for every lever to keep their best employees and attract top talent, and research shows that offering pet-related benefits provides that competitive advantage.

“This partnership between Nationwide and Unum positions our industry-leading companies to support a greater number of pet-owning employees and provide more care for more pets.”

In other US pet insurance sector news, last month, Chubb agreed to acquire Healthy Paws, a pet insurance-focused managing general agent.

Healthy Paws, founded in 2009, insures more than 500,000 dogs and cats across the US. Chubb stated that this acquisition will help it tap a market with considerable growth potential.