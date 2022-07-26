AXA Partners to underwrite travel insurance policies across DOA Underwriting’s portfolio

AXA Partners UK & Ireland has formed a new strategic multimillion-pound partnership with DOA Underwriting.

The tie-up will see AXA Partners, a business unit of AXA underwrite a range of mass-market leisure travel insurance policies across the DOA’s portfolio.

The collaboration is expected to enable more customers to access insurance cover via approximately 1,500 brokers and insurance brokers in niche market sectors.

AXA Partners will be underwriting policies covering medical screening, sports activities, and cruises, alongside claims handling management for all brands.

Related Articles

The firms hope that the initiative will enhance DOA’s customer experience and support AXA Partners’ strong growth in the travel insurance market.

AXA Partners client director Paul Moloney said: “Our new partnership with DOA Underwriting, and its own brand SunWorld, plays a key part in our travel strategy – with the ultimate goal of providing a high standard of insurance cover for as many travellers as possible.

“We have recently gone through a rapid expansion phase in the travel space, which has been as a result of our proven capability in this market. Working with DOA, who not only bring new distribution to AXA Partners but also digital expertise, will only strengthen that position further.”

DOA Underwriting director Matthew Oliver: “As a family-owned business, loyalty and customer experience are very important to us, as is being at the forefront of digital technology – both of which are shared values that first attracted us to AXA Partners.

“We are pleased to be entering a new AXA partnership, with the intention of making our customer experience the best it can be. We are extremely optimistic about what we can achieve through this collaboration and how our relationship with AXA Partners will grow in the future.”

Earlier this month, AXA Partners joined forces with ROCK Insurance Group for the travel insurance sector.