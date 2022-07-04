AXA Partners and ROCK Insurance collaborate on travel insurance

AXA Partners UK & Ireland has formed a new extended partnership with ROCK Insurance Group for the travel insurance sector.

As per the agreement, AXA will underwrite for various ROCK Insurance Group’s travel insurance policies such as Jet2, Onthebeach, Travel Republic, Insurefor, Leisure Guard and Big Blue etc.

It will cover policies associated with single trip, yearly multi-trip and backpacker travel insurance. Policies regarding Gadgets and Car Hire Excess Protection will also be included.

In addition, AXA Partners plans to offer claims management services for the ROCK Insurance Group products.

AXA Partners head for Northern, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, UK & Ireland region Bob Ewers said: “We are delighted to announce our extended partnership with ROCK Insurance Group as the underwriter and service provider for a range of policies, across several, well-known consumer brands.

“At AXA Partners, as well as delivering a high standard of claims service for customers, digital innovation is key and we are extremely pleased to be partnering with ROCK once again, who will bring a wealth of digital capability.”

In May this year, AXA Partners, along with Trip.com, launched two new travel insurance policies, called Basic and Travel Plus, for German and French travellers.

Both the policies are designed to include various parameters such as medical, cancellation and baggage cover.

They can be availed while booking a flight on Trip.com.

AXA Partners revealed that Basic is a cancellation-only solution policy, while Travel Plus is a medical insurance policy.