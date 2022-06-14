AXA’s IT hiring activity rises 36.2% in May 2022

France-based company AXA’s IT hiring rose 36.2% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 18.59% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 6.43% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.81% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops AXA IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AXA, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 48.18% in May 2022, and a 51.43% rise over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 25.45% in May 2022, and registered a decline of 12.5%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.64% in May 2022, a 42.31% drop from April 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at AXA

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 77.27% share, which marked an 18.06% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 12.73%, registering a 17.65% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 10% share and a flat growth over April 2022.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 37.27% share in May 2022, a 28.13% growth over April 2022. Belgium featured next with a 14.55% share, up 6.67% over the previous month. The UK recorded an 11.82% share, an increase of 8.33% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead AXA IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.27%, up by 21.43% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.73% share, a decline of 12.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 10% share, down 26.67% over April 2022.