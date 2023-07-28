Each week, Life Insurance International journalists select top tweets that summarise the social media buzz in our sector, underpinned by GlobalData’s analytics. These social media signals help us understand brand sentiments and the themes driving conversations on social platforms.

This new, thematic coverage is driven by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

A big theme this week was the ongoing wildfires in Greece, how locals and tourists were coping and if their insurance actually covered damages gained through the disasters.

Insurance gives you peace of mind – until you claim part 94. https://t.co/IumZiC7r6O — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) July 24, 2023

A3: Take out insurance and make sure it covers extreme weather. Expect the unexpected anywhere these days but don't let it put you off. #travchat — Gordon Lethbridge (@lethers) July 26, 2023 Money advice guru was also in on the action, recommending ways to save oney abroad with regards to insurance.

15 Motoring MoneySaving tips to put the brakes on costs here in the UK (and abroad) this summer… Fuel prices may've dropped, but they're still hefty. And car insurance prices are exploding up 40%. Here's how to tackle that and more… https://t.co/cn1E3Mu5ju — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 26, 2023

In addition, plans that the US may start taking mental health seriously, especially in terms of insurance coverage, were greeted with smiles.

Insurance companies are treating mental health care as an afterthought, and Americans are suffering because of it. Glad to see the Biden Administration taking action as I continue working to pass legislation to crack down on ghost networks and improve mental health care for all. https://t.co/OddTN1Hz9X — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) July 25, 2023

Trends in tweets: 24-28 July 2023

Source: GlobalData