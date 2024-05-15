The company will focus on sectors such as property, casualty, financial lines and professional lines, as well as energy and construction. Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash.

Everest Insurance, part of the Bermuda-based Everest Group, has initiated its Australian operations following approval from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

The company, under the name Everest Insurance Australia, has set up offices in Sydney and Melbourne to cater to Australian market demand for customised risk solutions.

Christian Colombera will lead the business as managing director for Australia and head of the Pacific region.

He will be supported by a team of regional underwriters focusing on sectors such as property, casualty, financial lines and professional lines, as well as energy and construction.

Their goal is to offer bespoke insurance products that meet the speed and agility demands of the current insurance landscape.

The launch in Australia follows Everest Insurance’s expansion into Spain early last year.

The Spanish division, operating as Everest Insurance (Ireland) DAC, Sucursal en España, is based in Madrid with an additional office in Barcelona.

Colombera said: “As we continue enhancing our global presence, we bring Everest’s customer-first model and decades of underwriting discipline and financial strength to address the unique and growing needs of the Australian market.

“We have assembled a deeply experienced team with a keen understanding of local market dynamics and the challenges facing businesses demanding the capacity and expertise across a wide range of insurance needs that Everest will deliver.”

Everest Insurance International head of Asia-Pacific Scott Leney said: “Australia is a top-ten global insurance market ripe for Everest’s agile and entrepreneurial approach to risk. Australian clients and brokers need Everest’s financial support, top industry talent and broad suite of specialty products and capabilities.”

In November 2023, the company further bolstered its Asian market presence by appointing new senior leaders.

Tomi Latva-Kiskola was named head of insurance in Asia and Swee Keong Mah took on the role of CEO of Everest Insurance Singapore.