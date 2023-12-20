Sony Life Insurance has deployed an automation platform from Kyndryl to streamline, standardise and visualise customer-oriented business operations.
The deployment of the automation platform, known as the Cloud Automation Community Framework (CACF), forms part of the insurer’s digital transformation project, which commenced in April 2023.
The project aims to automate mainframe operations of Sony Life Insurance to benefit both the company and its customers.
Sony Life Insurance IT Digital Strategy division director and executive officer Kiyohisa Goto said: “In order to take our customer-oriented business operations to the next level, the automation of operations was an inevitable step.
“The significant reduction in workload for manual processes has produced significant benefits such as increased speed and more accurate and reliable execution of tasks, which in turn brings value to our customers. We look forward to Kyndryl’s contributions in promoting an even greater level of automation in the future.”
IT technicians used to submit around 1,000 requests each month for mainframe batch job execution and application releases, through forms or phone calls. The requests were then received and executed by operators.
However, the new system streamlines the process by issuing a ticket. The ticket triggers automated operations through Kyndryl’s integrated monitoring tool, Monitoring & Event as a Service, and the automation platform, CACF.
Kyndryl said the implementation of the automation platform allows IT technicians to independently perform most tasks, resulting in accelerated, efficient, visualised and standardised operations.
Kyndryl Japan president Takashi Uesaka said: “Digital transformation of IT operations is an urgent issue that needs to be addressed to improve Japan’s social infrastructure. The safe and secure use of mission-critical systems that support the foundations of society and business is made possible by the superior technical skills and efforts of those involved in operations.”