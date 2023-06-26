Sapiens offers technologies to the insurance industry. Credit: 3rdtimeluckystudio via Shutterstock.

Israeli insurance technologies provider Sapiens International (Sapiens) is looking to further expand its operation in the DACH region in Europe.

The company said it has made sizable investments in the region to enhance its property and casualty (P&C) offerings and increase the team.

With the investment in digital products and people, Sapiens claims to have strengthened its presence in DACH countries (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

The company now intends to eventually offer life and annuities products, in addition to P&C, digital, and reinsurance solutions.

Following the 2020 acquisition of Germany-based sum.cumo, Sapiens has sizable operations in the region.

The acquisition allowed Sapiens to expand its offering of digital transformation solutions to insurers of all sizes, the company said.

As part of the expansion plans, Sapiens is already collaborating with key companies in the DACH region.

European agricultural insurance provider Vereinigte Hagelversicherung and warranty insurance products supplier Mercedes Benz Versicherung already use Sapiens’ offerings.

Sapiens CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “Sapiens is already providing many insurers across the DACH region with the tools, knowledge and expertise necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving and increasingly digitised industry.

“The German insurance industry is one of the largest in the world, with total premiums exceeding €220bn annually, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on this by offering our core, digital, data and reinsurance SaaS solutions.”

Last month, Sapiens allied with Microsoft to bring generative artificial intelligence-powered solutions to the insurance industry.