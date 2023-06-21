Bupa will assist in the growth of Saga’s insurance product offerings. Credit: Casimiro PT via Shutterstock.

UK-based insurance provider Saga has formed a partnership with health insurance company Bupa.

Under the agreement, Bupa will support Saga’s four HealthPlans, Support, Secure, Saver Plus and Super as of this December.

According to Saga, these bespoke solutions range from a plan that provides simple cover for hospital treatment through to comprehensive insurance cover.

As Saga’s health and wellbeing partner, Bupa will assist in the growth of its insurance product offerings.

With Bupa’s market-leading digital capabilities, Saga’s health and wellbeing offerings will have more potential for innovation, Saga noted.

Saga commercial director Steve McGuinness said: “This partnership will strengthen our private medical insurance products, while also paving the way for continued innovation in the health and wellbeing services we offer to the millions of over 50s in the UK.

“We remain committed to providing high levels of quality, service and choice, offering a range of policies that can be tailored to suit our customers’ needs and budget.”

Bupa UK Insurance CEO Alex Perry said: “Across Bupa, there is already a huge amount we do to support the health and wellbeing of people aged 50 and over, and we are looking forward to working with Saga to keep driving this forward.

“By 2035, half of all UK adults will be over 50, making the health and wellbeing of this age group more important than ever.”