Zurich-backed insurance technology company Qover has forged a partnership to offer travel insurance to customers of bunq, a Netherlands-based neobank.
The new insurance option, which includes worldwide coverage with a one-time activation, is available for bunq’s Easy Bank Pro XL subscribers in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.
The partnership, which was launched in six weeks, aims to provide a seamless user experience with features such as fast claims processing and customer care powered by AI.
Through bunq’s app, users can access travel certificates and utilise a data dashboard provided by Qover to facilitate claims.
Qover CEO and co-founder Quentin Colmant said: “Collaborative spirit is the cornerstone of our successful partnership. Together with bunq, we prioritised delivering an exceptional user experience for Eva, bunq’s model user.
“This commitment extends beyond the insurance product itself, encompassing outstanding AI-powered customer care and a streamlined claims process.”
bunq founder and CEO Ali Niknam said: “We are making travel insurance effortless together. It is exactly the peace of mind we want our users to have, whether they spend, save or travel with bunq”.
Earlier this year, Qover launched its motor insurance solution in the UK, enabling car makers to offer insurance across Europe.
With the launch, the UK became the ninth country in which Qover offers its digital motor insurance products. It aims to expand across all European markets by the end of 2025.
The company received full authorisation from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority in September 2023 and in July last year raised $30m in its Series C funding round.