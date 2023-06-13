Accredited recorded a 34% surge in gross written premiums in Q1 2023 from the year-ago quarter to $0.5bn. Credit: Alexander Mils on Unsplash.

Non-life speciality insurer R&Q Insurance Holdings has received a capital infusion of $50m from Scopia Capital Management, which is one of its biggest shareholders.

There is also the provision to boost the amount of equity raised to $60m.

Scopia subscribed for preferred stock issued by Randall & Quilter PS Holdings, an indirect subsidiary of R&Q, for $50m.

At Scopia’s will, the preferred stock could be exchanged into new ordinary shares of R&Q at a 10% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price before the agreement.

The infusion will support the separation of the firm’s legacy insurance R&Q Legacy and programme management Accredited businesses.

These two businesses will currently run under the group’s two separate holding companies.

The capital injection would be used to boost R&Q Legacy’s capitalisation and for general corporate purposes, as Accredited would not pay intra-group dividends to receive its financial strength rating from AM Best.

The separation is a prerequisite to help Accredited secure AM Best’s own subgroup financial strength rating.

R&Q has obtained all essential clearances to finalise this internal overhaul.

The group is currently assessing strategic deals with third parties to help Accredited run independently.

It is also weighing a potential divestment of Accredited and said it has received expressions of interest from various parties.

Several strategic alternatives are also being evaluated for R&Q Legacy.

Announcing the Q1 2023 update for Accredited, R&Q said that the business saw a 34% surge in gross written premiums from the year-ago quarter to $0.5bn.

Programme fee income increased 24% to $22m from $18m over the period.

R&Q CEO William Spiegel said: “This additional capital, alongside our completed internal reorganisation, means Accredited and R&Q Legacy can be established as stand-alone entities within R&Q.

“2023 has seen Accredited continue its strong momentum and leadership position in the programme market, achieving a record first quarter in terms of GWP and Fee Income.”