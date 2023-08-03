The new appointment is intended at steering strategic growth plan of Miller. Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com.

Specialist (re)insurance broker Miller has selected Oscar Holloway as the new head of its Europe business to lead its strategic growth plan.

In the new role, Holloway will report to Miller International managing director Mike Papworth and will be based out of London, UK.

He is joining Miller from Marsh, where he served as senior vice president of the capital markets unit.

Miller noted that Holloway’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) skills will back the continued growth of the company in Europe and Asia.

The latest development is in line with Miller’s plan to advance its global expansion.

In January 2023, the company announced a restructuring of its business to create two divisions, Miller UK and Miller International.

Holloway said: “Miller has clear ambitions for Europe, so I’m thrilled to come on board and work closely with Mike and the team to deliver our international growth strategy.

“The European market represents a significant opportunity for the business, our clients and our colleagues, while Miller’s unique culture and entrepreneurial mindset offers a great foundation from which to build on this.”

Commenting on the appointment, Papworth said: “I’m pleased to welcome Oscar to Miller, and I look forward to working with him closely to further build our presence on the continent.

“Europe and Asia are key markets for Miller, and Oscar’s M&A expertise will help bolster our next chapter of growth.”

In March 2022, Miller acquired Henner Sports from the Henner Group for an undisclosed sum.