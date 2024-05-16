Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Melissa Carmichael as head of US cyber, effective immediately.
Based in New York, Carmichael will report to Paul Bantick, global head of cyber risks at Beazley.
With more than 25 years of industry experience, Carmichael has a track record with high performance teams. She also joins from Aon, where she most recently held the role of managing director, specialty & middle market leader.
Prior to that, Carmichael spent more than 16 years at Marsh where she proceeded to be managing director NY FINPRO practice leader.
Paul Bantick, global head of cyber risks, said: “In an era of accelerating cyber threats it’s crucial that we have in place leaders of Melissa’s calibre and expertise, working alongside an experienced team to ensure that our clients have elevated cyber resilience. Not only is her appointment a testament to our ability to attract market leading talent, but it also denotes our commitment to bolstering our Full Spectrum Cyber global proposition and capitalising on the opportunities in the US cyber space.”
Carmichael added: “I’m excited to be joining such an impressive team at Beazley. In an ever-shifting cyber market, Beazley has ensured that its clients are ahead of the risk, prepared and not fearful of any threats that may lie ahead for their business. I greatly look forward to working with the team and partnering with our brokers to further build on this success and grow our market leading position.”
In April 2024, digital and algorithmically powered Lloyd’s follow platform Ki struck a multi-year alliance with Beazley, which will see the latter’s capacity added to Ki’s platform.
The deal forms part of Ki’s efforts to streamline and digitalise the follow market.
Since its inception in 2021, Ki claims to have increased its capacity and line size each year.
The latest move is expected to offer enhanced value to brokers and their clients by expediting the uptake of digital follow solutions within the London insurance market.
It will enable brokers to access Beazley’s capacity across Ki’s range of open market classes, including property, casualty, and specialty divisions.