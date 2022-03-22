Miller buys French re/insurance broker Henner Sports

Independent specialist re/insurance broker Miller has brokered a deal to acquire Henner Sports from the Henner Group for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired firm is a French re/insurance broker with a focus on high-profile professional athletes and sports organisations.

The deal is aimed at strengthening Miller’s position in the speciality insurance space.

Founded in 2000, Henner Sports operates out of its base in Paris and employs a multi-lingual team of 14.

Miller noted that Henner Sports counts the French national basketball team and the majority of the French international football players among others as its clients.

Henner Sports also caters to a range of other sports such as cycling and rugby. Its products include insurance for individuals, clubs, and federations.

Miller CEO Greg Collins said: “We have clear aspirations to expand Miller’s footprint in Europe through targeted expansion and are pleased to announce the acquisition of Henner Sports as part of this strategy.”

Other than re/insurance broking services, Henner Sports offers delegated underwriting services for its partner carriers.

Miller joint head of special risks James Hands said: “Miller is already a market leader in sports insurance, and Henner Sports is a natural fit to further strengthen this offering. They have established an outstanding client base and reputation in France, in particular within football, and have developed a proprietary online underwriting tool that significantly enhances distribution.”

Henner Sport director general Didier Loiseau said: “We are delighted to join Miller, their commitment to a client-led approach and the strength of their existing Sports team makes them a natural fit for us. We have significant ambitions for our next phase of growth, including establishing a greater international presence and a broader product offering.”