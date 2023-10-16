A former professional rugby player, D’Arcy takes up his transactional risks position at Lockton in Dublin, Ireland, with immediate effect.
He will be responsible for deal origination with a particular focus on supporting M&A transactions throughout the UK and Ireland.
In addition to his transactional risks role, he will support the people solutions and general insurance teams at Lockton.
In 2020, D’Arcy founded Kids Speech Labs, a digital health firm which improves children’s access to speech and language therapy services using speech recognition and machine learning.
Prior to this, he was commercial director for Brightwater Recruitment.
Niall O’Callaghan, CEO at Lockton Ireland, said: “Naturally, we are delighted to welcome Gordon to the team. He is an Irish sporting icon who has experienced incredible success both on and off the pitch, due in no small part to his phenomenal work ethic. His sporting achievements combined with his clear business acumen, and his wide network of contacts, will add a fresh perspective to Lockton’s operations, and will undoubtedly strengthen our offer for new and existing clients. I thoroughly look forward to working with him as we support businesses throughout the UK and Ireland in their M&A endeavours.”
Neo Combarro, head of private equity practice and transactional risk at Lockton, continued: “We are committed to providing our clients with a market leading service, which means bringing on board exceptional talent from both within and outside of the traditional insurance sector. Gordon embodies the calibre of talent to which Lockton is home, and his invaluable insights and experience will ideally complement the expertise of our existing team, delivering immediate value to clients. I am very pleased he has joined us.”
D’Arcy added: “Lockton is a business I have long admired, it has a genuine focus on people and empowering its people to succeed. Also building diverse and inclusive teams are values which resonate with me personally, and I am thrilled to be joining the team.”