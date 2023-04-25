Goosehead Insurance, a personal lines insurance agency, has partnered with Vivint Smart Home, a smart home company in the US, to innovate and improve home insurance solutions.

This partnership will ease the process of protecting and securing consumers’ homes and aid to cut down claims and losses.

The partnership between Vivint Smart Home and Goosehead Insurance will launch in May and be available to homeowners across the country.

The two entities will team up to develop new services and offerings that tap the latest advancements in smart home technology and insurance services.

This will enable more personalised options to aid clients scout solutions for their particular requirements and save on home insurance.

Under this partnership, Goosehead signed a letter of intent to buy Vivint Insurance Agency’s current book of business and offer service and support for latter’s insurance clients as it moves its insurance strategy to a partnership approach.

Goosehead Insurance executive vice president for Technology and Partnerships Justin Ricketts said: “We continue to see increased momentum around the independent insurance distribution model as consumers look for the power of choice and more efficient experiences, and our partnership with Vivint enables us to provide a more comprehensive and integrated home ownership experience.

“By combining our industry-leading insurance model with Vivint’s cutting-edge smart home technology, we’re able to offer a truly innovative solution that sets a new standard for the industry and meets the evolving needs of today’s consumer.”

Customers of Vivint scouting for home insurance solutions will be able to buy personal lines of insurance with the guidance of Goosehead’s expert agents and its Digital Agent Platform, which is a quoting platform that allows consumers to search the right home insurance coverage at the best price.

Goosehead clients with Vivint systems will also benefit from additional homeowners insurance discounts and gain access to exclusive offers from Vivint to help them further protect their homes.

Vivint president Rasesh Patel said: “We’re excited to partner with Goosehead Insurance as we transition our insurance strategy to a partnership model.

“When we entered the insurance space, we knew it would be a natural complement to our smart home offering and that long term, our technology could be used to reduce customer claims and losses while simultaneously improving customer experience.

“By integrating our smart home technology with Goosehead’s insurance services, we’re able to expand on that vision and together provide an all-in-one solution that gives homeowners greater control over their homes and insurance policies.”