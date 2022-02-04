Genpact taps Claim Genius to streamline P&C claims process

US-based professional services firm Genpact has announced the integration of auto insurance AI-based claims solution Claim Genius with its Claims Manager platform.

Genpact’s Claims Manager leverages technologies, data and analytics to streamline the complexities across the entire claims lifecycle.

The integration with Claim Genius will allow it to use artificial intelligence to offer virtual auto inspections, which is expected to cut costs and reduce time by 50%.

Genpact insurance global business leader Sameer Dewan said: “The insurance industry has been evolving swiftly on the tail of the pandemic, to remain agile and competitive in this newly tech-led field, companies need to embrace digital transformation.

“To better serve customers around the world, insurers can rely on Genpact’s advanced claims management offering to drive better experience while being more effective and efficient in the entire claims process.”

Claim Genius will extend Claims Manager’s capabilities to include straight-through processing, low-touch claims handling and automated estimates.

The platform will be able to identify severity, subrogation, fraud and litigation using AI and analytics and support ease of integration with clients’ systems.

It will also increase management visibility and offer insights into operations along with access to advancements in computer vision and machine learning.

Claim Genius founder and CEO Raj Pofale said: “Integrating our proven and powerful AI engine with Genpact’s Claims Manager will give insurance companies an agile and intelligent system with a significant upside in efficiency and accuracy to enhance the customer experience and claim outcomes.”

In 2021, Mitchell, a software vendor for Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, enabled Claim Genius’ AI access through its platform.